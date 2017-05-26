Pub assault allegation

A Hawick man will stand trial next month on a charge of assaulting a man to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement in a Galashiels public house.

Colin Richardson, 20, of Charles Street, denies headbutting the man, causing him to fall to the floor, and repeatedly punching him on the head and body whereby he was rendered unconcious.

The alleged assault is said to have taken place in The Gluepot in Overhaugh Street on October 31, 2015.

A trial has been set for Selkirk Sheriff Court on June 12.