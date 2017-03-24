Search

Police station vandal

Kelso Police Station

A teenager who caused disturbances at two police stations had his sentence deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for background reports.

The 17-year-old – who cannot be named for legal reasons – pleaded guilty to causing £100 worth of damage at Kelso police station on January 10 by kicking and breaking a window. He also admitted threatening or abusive behaviour at Hawick police station.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court, Jedburgh Justice of the Peace Court.

He told police: “I smashed it to get your attention.”

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre called for reports and put the teenager on a home curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am. The case will recall on April 18.