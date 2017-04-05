Over two years in jail for Galashiels fraudster

A 37-year-old Galashiels man was sentenced to 28 months in jail on Monday, April 3, in Jedburgh Sheriff Court after admitting to a large bank fraud.

Between August 2014 and August 2015 David Jeffrey fraudulently opened eight accounts at banks in the Borders under various names, and obtained funds to the amount of £66,000.

Jeffrey pled guilty in court and was subsequently sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Detective Constable Angus Hood, from Police Scotland’s Financial Investigations team, said: “The police investigation revealed that David Jeffrey carried out a calculated fraudulent scheme over a period of one year, allowing him to obtain funds totalling over £60,000.

“His conviction should send a clear message that we will pursue all lines of enquiry to ensure that the perpetrators of fraud are brought to account for their actions.”