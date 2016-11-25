Online form to help victims of stalking

A new online reporting form has been launched by Police Scotland to make it easier for victims of stalking to report harassment.

The form, which went live today (Friday), has been designed to encourage people who may be either unable to or hesitant about going to police station to report their concerns and ensure they are registered and investigated.

The facility also enables family, friends or colleagues of stalking victims to contact police on their behalf.

A police enquiry to fully investigate the circumstances of the allegation is triggered once the form is completed.

Deputy Chief Constable Johnny Gwynne said the form has been set up to challenge what is a serious and often terrifying form of abuse, as well as a potentially dangerous crime

He continued: “Police Scotland officers are trained to ensure vulnerable individuals are treated in a considerate and professional manner.

“We are committed to exploring new ways to support victims of stalking. The development of this form is part of that commitment and enables victims from all communities to report abuse. We hope this will make police more accessible to people who many not wish to – or may not be able to – visit a police station in person, in the first instance.

“Police Scotland is committed to providing a robust response to stalking, to supporting victims, their families and friends, and using the full force of the law and all means available to us to pursue perpetrators.”

The new form has been supported by charities, including Action against Stalking whose founder and CEO, Ann Moulds, said that early identification of stalking cases is critical to victim safety and to prevent behaviours from escalating into something more serious.

She said: “While many early stalking cases do come to the attention of the police, triggering an affirmative response, victims can often feel reluctant to phone their local police station in the early stages for fear they may not be believed or purely because they are unsure how to report it.

“Not only should the online stalking form make it easier for victims to take that first step in asking for help, the fact it exists delivers a strong message that Police Scotland is reaching out to victims of stalking to encourage them to come forward.”