OAP on sex offenders’ list

A Hawick pensioner has been placed on the sex offenders’ register after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two women.

Nigel Hartdegen, who is 65 and lives in Hillend Drive, was also found guilty of exposing himself to the two women following a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

The offences took place at houses in Hillend Drive between January 1, 2014, and May 1, 2016.

He had been due to be sentenced on Monday, but because trial sheriff Peter Paterson was unavailable, the case will recall on April 18.