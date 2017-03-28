Milkman on the wrong side of roundabout

A milk delivery driver who went onto the opposite carriageway at a notorious roundabout in West Linton has admitted a careless driving charge.

Laurence Brown, 59, negotiated the roundabout on the wrong side of the road on the A702 at around 2am on November 18.

He already had six penalty points on his licence and faced a ban under the 12-point totting-up procedure. But Sheriff Peter Paterson imposed five points on his licence, as well as a £400 fine, so that Brown, of Derwent Avenue, Falkirk, was able to keep his employment with a dairy firm.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said there had been previous incidents at the roundabout.

Brown’s lawyer said his client felt it was more prudent to take the action he did as the seven-and-a-half-tonne lorry was fully laden.

He added: “The junction had a very good view to oncoming traffic. There is no suggestion of other vehicles being inconvenienced. But he accepts his guilt.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson said: “This particular locus is well known to the court for various reasons and there have been a number of prosecutions.”