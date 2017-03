The trial of a Kelso woman accused of embezzling £19,000 while working as the administrator of a Selkirk playgroup will take place on May 3.

Fiona Hughes, 49, of Kaimflat Cottages, denies the offence which is said to have happened at the Argus Playgroup in Selkirk’s Goslawdales between August 1, 2011, and November 1, 2014.