Lauder man accused of sexual assault

An ex-hotelier has been accused at Selkirk Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting a female.

Daniel Wilson McKay, 65, is charged with biting the woman on the ear, pulling her onto his lap and repeatedly placing his hands on her breasts, over and under her clothing.

The offence is alleged to have been committed on various occasions at the Lauderdale Hotel in Lauder over a five-month period between April and September last year.

McKay, of St Leonards, Lauder, pleaded not guilty and a trial date was set for August 15, with an intermediate hearing on July 17.