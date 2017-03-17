Last chance for Hawick shoplifter

A Hawick teenager who admitted two shoplifting offences, committed earlier this month, has been given a final chance before a jail sentence is imposed.

Hughie Hutchison, 19, stole perfume from Semi Chem in Hawick, and food and toiletries from Morrisons.

Selkirk Sheriff Court, Justice of the Peace, Procurator Fiscal

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard that there was no recovery of the £35 worth of perfume, but the £80 haul from Morrisons was retrieved after the teenager was apprehended by staff.

The offences were committed while Hutchison was under the influence of heroin.

Hutchison is currently being assessed for a Drug Treatment and Testing Order.

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence until March 20 to allow the assessment to take place and warned Hutchison he was on his last chance.