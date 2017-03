A 33-year-old man who admitted committing five offences in Innerleithen has been ordered to pay a total of £767 in compensation.

Colin McLean pleaded guilty to damaging windows in High Street on July 1.

In addition to the compensation, he was given a 10-month restriction-of-liberty order, keeping him in his home at Rennie Court, Kelso, between the hours of 7pm and 7am.