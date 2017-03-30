Jedburgh musician spoiled couples’ big day

A musician left a trail of disappointed wedding couples by failing to turn up on their big day with his ceilidh band and keeping the money.

Gary Forrest, 30, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to fraudulently obtaining more than £3,000 to provide a band when he had no intention of doing so.

He admitted seven offences involving sums between £200 and £830 – totalling £3,710.

They were committed between November 2014 and October 2015 at his home near Jedburgh.

The court heard that Forrest had already handed over £2,500 to the police to compensate the people who had booked his ceilidh band.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Forrest gave bogus excuses for not turning up and caused major disappointment.

Mr Fraser explained: “He was basically saying he and his band would turn up for people’s weddings. But then he would come up with bogus excuses for not turning up, saying his parents had died and his child had died.

“The impact on these people was major. They would be sitting at the wedding waiting for the band to turn up and no one would turn up. They had the added expense of trying to sort the problem. It caused a great deal of upset.”

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said Forrest was taking on more than he could handle and drinking to excess.

He explained: “When it came to the day he could not follow through with his promises he had made and came up with spurious excuses.”

Forrest has the prospect of work with a friend’s recording studio in Aberdeen, but his ceilidh band business had been affected by the publicity surrounding his court case.

The court was told that Forrest had given the police £2,580 which was paid back to the customers he had defrauded, leaving £650 outstanding.

Forrest also admitted assaulting his ex-partner at a house in Melrose in October.

Sheriff Peter Paterson imposed a community payback order involving 200 hours of unpaid work and made a £650 compensation order.