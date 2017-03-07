Hunters plead not guilty

Two huntsmen from the Borders will stand trial on a charge of deliberately hunting a fox with a pack of dogs.

Jedforest Hunt members Johnathan Riley, 23, and 66-year-old John Richardson pleaded not guilty to the charge at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

The pair, of Abbotrule, Bonchester Bridge, deny deliberating hunting a wild mammal while acting with others on land surrounding Townfoothill near Jedburgh, on February 18.

No huntsmen have yet fallen foul of the Protection of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Act 2002, but two individuals have been convicted for hunting foxes with dogs and 10 for hare coursing.

Riley and Richardson will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on March 16 and 17.