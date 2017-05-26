Hospital hooligan

Background reports have been ordered into a Peebles man who used threatening or abusive behaviour at a hospital.

Keith Daly, 44, of Kingsway, pleaded guilty to acting in an aggressive manner at the town’s Haylodge Hospital by throwing a cup containing liquid over a tablet, spraying cleaning fluid at members of staff, kicking a public telephone and throwing leaflets around.

Selkirk Sheriff Court, Justice of the Peace, Procurator Fiscal

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until June 19.