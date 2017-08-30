Hawick woman’s lie led to men being wrongly detained

A Hawick woman lied to police by claiming her purse and mobile phone had been stolen in a desperate attempt to get money for her boyfriend to buy heroin.

The false claim resulted in 20 hours of wasted police time at a cost of around £1,000 and two men wrongly detained in custody.

Rebecca Moffat, 23, walked into Hawick police station on the afternoon of February 1 and claimed she and her boyfriend had been drinking with two men, but when she woke up her purse, containing £90, and a mobile phone had been stolen.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told she named two men and police later detained them, but it soon became clear the allegations had been made up.

Moffat told a police interview: “I ken I done wrong.”

She pleaded guilty to a charge of wasting police time.

Sheriff Kevin Drummond slammed Moffat for going along with the idea of her boyfriend to make up the claim to try and get money to buy him heroin.

Defence solicitor Natalie Paterson told the hearing: “She has been extremely anxious about this. The relationship is at an end.”

First offender Moffat, of Laidlaw Terrace, was ordered to carry out 66 hours of unpaid work as part of a six-month community payback order which was an alternative to custody.