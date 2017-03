A Hawick woman’s trial on an embezzlement charge will take place next month.

Catherine Knight, 23, of Scott Crescent, has already pled not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to embezzling money and vouchers from clients to the value of £355 while working as an agent of Park Retail Ltd, from Merseyside, between November 2014 and October 2015.

The trial is set to go ahead on April 24.