Accused of having a dog which was dangerously out of control, Marius Tanasa was found not guilty after a Jedburgh Sheriff Court trial.

Tanasa, 22, of Boonraw Road, Hawick, had denied being in charge of a Lakeland Patterdale Terrier which chased a 13-year-old boy and bit him on his body to his injury.

The offence was alleged to have been committed in Boonraw Road, Hawick, on March 21 last year.