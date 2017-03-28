Hawick woman falsely claimed bag was stolen

A Hawick woman who falsely claimed to police officers that her bag had been stolen has had sentence deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for the production of background reports.

Kylie Gray, 28, of Teviotdale Court, pleaded guilty to depriving the public of the services of the police and rendering people liable to suspicion of theft due to her false claim.

The offence happened at a house in McLaren Court, Hawick, on May 12, last year.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre deferred sentence on Gray until April 18 for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared.