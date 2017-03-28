Hawick woman accused of using employer’s bank account

A Hawick carer has been accused of using the bank account of her employer to obtain services.

Carly March, 31, of Cheviot Road, is charged with pretending to Sky Digital, Kwikfit Insurance and AXA Insurance that she had permission of the account owner.

The offence is alleged to have happened at a house in Denholm during the course of her employment between February 1 and September 1 last year.

A trial date has been set for June 20 at Selkirk Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on May 23.