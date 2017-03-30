Hawick shop worker’s ‘ghost refunds’

A sales assistant who admitted embezzling £5,000 while employed at a Galashiels store has been ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work over the next year.

Justyna Kulatka, 21, of Minto Place, Hawick, was also told to pay £500 compensation.

She pleaded guilty to the offence which happened at B&M Bargains, Stirling Street, Galashiels, between July 1 and July 22.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser explained Kulatka came up with a scheme to abuse the system by using ghost refunds.

Mr Fraser continued: “This was picked up in the course of some auditing procedures. There was clearly something wrong and a check of the CCTV proved she was behaving in this fashion.”