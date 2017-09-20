Hawick pair facing assault trial

Two Hawick men will go on trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court charged with carrying out an assault in Galashiels.

Christopher Rodgers, 21, of Burns Road, and John Moir, 22, of McLaren Court, pleaded not guilty to repeatedly punching Logan MacKenzie on the head and struggling violently with him at High Tweed Mill in Galashiels on Monday, May 29.

Rogers faces a second charge of damaging a door frame.

The trial is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 19.