Hawick pair accused of booze thefts

A couple have been accused of stealing alcohol from a Hawick supermarket.

Tracey Groat, 46, and Shaun Trott, 49, both of Beattie Court, Hawick, are charged with stealing four bottles of vodka from Sainsbury’s on August 17 and August 22.

They are also said to have stolen four bottles of brandy and two bottles of vodka later that month.

Not-guilty pleas were entered at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with a trial date set for February 6 and an intermediate hearing on January 8.