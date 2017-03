Background reports have been ordered into a Hawick man who admitted being in possession of a class A drug.

Darren Johnstone, of Mayfield Drive, pleaded guilty to having heroin on him when stopped in Waverley Walk, Hawick, on August 29.

Sentence on Johnstone was deferred at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on the 33-year-old until April 18 for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared.