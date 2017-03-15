Hawick man assaulted partner in Galashiels

A Hawick man who assaulted his partner by pushing her on the head and kicking her on the body, and trying to rob her of her keys, has been ordered to pay her £250 compensation at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Robert Searle, 23, of Fraser Avenue, pleaded guilty to the offence which happened in Laurel Grove, Galashiels, on December 7. He also admitted a charge of being in possession of cannabis at his home.

Searle was given a two-year community payback order with supervision and ordered to attend the Caledonian Men’s Programme as an alternative to imprisonment.