False claim allegation

A woman has been accused of falsely claiming to two police officers that £90 in cash and a mobile phone had been stolen from her Laidlaw Terrace home in Hawick.

Rebecca Moffat, 22, is charged with wasting police time by falsely representing that two men had committed the theft.

That offence is alleged to have been committed at Hawick police station on February 1.

Her case was continued without plea until April 18.