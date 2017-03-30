Embezzling Peebles accountant

An accountant who embezzled almost £60,000 from an armed forces charity has avoided a prison sentence at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Derek Armour, 58, pleaded guilty to embezzling £59,171.22 from the Edinburgh-based Scottish Veterans’ Garden City Association while he carried out voluntary work as an accountant for the charity.

The offence happened at his Glensax Road home in Peebles between May 1, 2014, and March 6, 2015.

The court heard that Armour, who was described as a full-time carer for his mother, had made a full repayment of the sum involved.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said: “This is an unusual matter. If you had not made full restitution to the charity a custodial sentence would have followed.”

Armour was given an 18-month community payback order involving 200 hours of unpaid work.