A Berwickshire man will stand trial on a charge of embezzlement.

Robin Anderson, 59, of Birgham, denies embezzling £2,168.54 while employed as office manager at Elliot Henderson and Son in Selkirk.

The offence is alleged to have been committed between October 2015 and July 2016.

A trial date has been set for June 20 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

An intermediate hearing will be held on May 23.