Dangerous driving charge

A motorist has been accused of causing serious injury to two pensioners by dangerous driving.

David Fielden, 63, is accused of crossing into the opposite carriageway and negotiating a bend on the wrong side of the road before colliding with another vehicle, pushing it onto a grass verge.

The charge states that a couple aged 80 and 79 were left seriously injured following the accident on the B6399 road between Hawick and Newcastleton on October 15.

Fielden, of Dersingham, Norfolk, will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on June 15, with an intermediate hearing on May 15.