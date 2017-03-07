Custody hearing

A Hawick teenager has appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and admitted two shoplifting offences.
Hughie Hutchison, who is 19, pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of perfume from Semi Chem in Hawick on Thursday and also a quantity of food and toiletries from Morrisons the following day.
The court was told there was no recovery of the £35 perfumes from Semi Chem, but the £80 haul from Morrisons was recovered after he was apprehended by staff.
Hutchison is currently on a Drug Treatment and Testing Order and sentence was deferred to allow Sheriff Peter Paterson to deal with the matter.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hawick News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.