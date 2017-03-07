Custody hearing

A Hawick teenager has appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and admitted two shoplifting offences.

Hughie Hutchison, who is 19, pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of perfume from Semi Chem in Hawick on Thursday and also a quantity of food and toiletries from Morrisons the following day.

The court was told there was no recovery of the £35 perfumes from Semi Chem, but the £80 haul from Morrisons was recovered after he was apprehended by staff.

Hutchison is currently on a Drug Treatment and Testing Order and sentence was deferred to allow Sheriff Peter Paterson to deal with the matter.