Bus driver’s case continued

A Hawick bus driver has appeared in court after his vehicle was left hanging over the side of a river bank.

The single-decker was said to have crashed through a wall and railings before being left hanging precariously over the Jed Water. Passengers on board the Peter Hogg public service vehicle were said to have been left shaken by the incident which happened on October 13 on the A68 in Jedburgh. They were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court, Jedburgh Justice of the Peace Court.

Colin Hill, 61, of Gladstone Street, Hawick, is charged with failing to control the bus by driving at excessive speed for the conditions and road lay-out. The allegation goes on to say he failed to give way to vehicles on the A68, collided with a car, railings, wall and road sign, and drove over a grassed area towards the Jed Water.

The bus, car, wall and sign were all said to have been damaged in the incident.

The case was continued without plea at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and will call again on April 18.