Bought alcohol for youngsters

A Hawick man who bought alcohol for two youngsters aged 13 and 15 has been fined a total of £200 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Forty-two-year-old Graeme Cook pleaded guilty to the offences which happened at the Spar shop in Dickson Street, Hawick, on January 13.

The court was told that the children gave Cook the money to buy three bottles of Buckfast.

He then gave the alcohol to the 15-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy for them to consume in a nearby park.

But procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the Buckfast had a particular effect on the 13-year-old who was described as “incoherent” and “slumbering” due to the mix of the alcohol and medication he was on.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow admitted his client had an alcohol problem.

Sheriff Ian Duguid told Cook of Trinity Street, Hawick: “I am sure you will appreciate that buying alcohol for children is a practice which cannot be condoned.”

Cook was fined £100 on each charge.