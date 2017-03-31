Attempted extortion trial

A 64-year-old man is set to face trial by jury at Selkirk Sheriff Court next week on a charge of attempted extortion.

Robert Munro is alleged to have threatened his brother that unless he responded to letters demanding the sum of £600, he would falsely expose him for being involved in criminal activity.

Munro, of Grosvenor Street, Edinburgh, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempting to extort money from his brother on various occasions in Selkirk between March 2014 and November 2014.

A trial date has been fixed for April 3.