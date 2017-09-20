Appeal after hit and run on A7

Police are looking for witnesses following a hit and run collision which left a young man in hospital.

The incident happened around 1.10pm on Tuesday on the A7 between Galashiels and Stow.

The 19-year-old motorcyclist was travelling northbound towards Stow, when he was involved in a collision with a vehicle which then failed to stop and continued travelling north.

Borders officers attended along with the Scottish Ambulance Service and the man was taken to the Borders General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Inspector Tony Hodges of Galashiels Police Station said: “Luckily on this occasion the cyclist suffered minor injuries, however, the circumstances could have been much worse.

“The road was busy at the time of the incident and we are keen to trace the driver of the vehicle, who could have been in a black hatchback type car.

“I would ask anyone who may have witness the collision, or who was travelling on the road around the time of the incident, to contact us and assist with our enquiries.”

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Galashiels Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 1588 of September 19.