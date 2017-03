A Hawick man breached the terms of his interim Sexual Offences Prevention Order by failing to sign on at Hawick Police Station three days in a row.

Instead 49-year old Thomas Hoare of Princes Street was trying to get on a ferry from Cairnryan to Belfast earlier this month.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of failing to sign on at the police station on February 2,3 and 4.

Hoare was admonished.