25-year-old denies stalking

A man grieving for his partner after she was killed in a car crash last year has been accused of stalking a motorist later convicted of causing her death by careless driving.

Christopher Hartdegen, 25, of Atkinson Road, Hawick, is charged with engaging in a course of conduct causing fear and alarm to Roddy and Sarah Graham between May and November last year in a street in Denholm.

He is also accused of repeatedly uttering threats of violence towards others in Laidlaw Terrace and at Hawick police station on Monday, December 12, last year and threatening to damage property belonging to Mr Graham.

A trial date has been fixed for Tuesday, October 17, at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.