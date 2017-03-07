£10k benefit fraud charge

A Hawick man will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on July 25 on charges of receiving benefits of more than £10,000 he was not entitled to.

Thirty two year old Craig Kewin of Chay Blyth Place, pleaded not guilty to failing to notify a change in his circumstances when claiming Employment Support Allowance in that he was living with someone.

He denies receiving £231.43 he was not entitled to in October 2011.

Kewin also pleaded not guilty to receiving £4,545.09 between November 2011 and November 2013 and another £6,301.39 in benefits between October 2011 and January 2014.

An intermediate hearing will take place on June 26.