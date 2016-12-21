Council to remove disabled parking bays

A proposed rethink on disabled parking bays in Hawick has been approved by councillors.

An amendment to a 2015 disabled parking places order was put to members of Scottish Borders Council’s Teviot and Liddesdale area forum at a meeting on Tuesday, December 13. It will see new bays put in place and the removal of nine in Hawick and one in Denholm at Westgate, which are no longer required.

An SBC spokeswoman told the meeting: “Last year we put out a Traffic Regulation Order to formalise disabled persons’ parking spaces throughout the Borders, this year we have added an amendment.

“While we’ve added a new bay we have also removed some bays that, for a number of reasons, may not still be used. That person might have moved house, they might have unfortunately passed away that year or they might no longer have a blue badge.

“We carried out consultations over the summer this year and received no objections.”

Bays will be removed on Hillend Drive, Galalaw Road, Silverbuthall Road, Eildon Road, Kenilworth Avenue, Wellfield Road and Crumhaugh Road.

The overall cost of region-wide advertising of the changes is £3,000.

Officers were unable to find a suitable space for a bay in Hermitage Street, Newcastleton, but said it would be included in next year’s amendment.

Councillors unanimously approved the proposals.