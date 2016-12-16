Council back in business

Burnfoot Community Council is back in business after being out of action since August.

A minimum of six nominations for seats was required for a new council to be established to represent the Hawick estate, but it failed to muster that many at the last time of asking.

This time round, however, it has exceeded that target, and its new community council boasts a membership of 10.

Its new members met at Burnfoot Community School on Monday, with Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall taking charge until the formal appointment of a chairperson.

That role went to the council’s last chairman, Michael Grieve, also a member of Scottish Borders Housing Association’s housing management board.

Mr Grieve thanked Mr Marshall, saying: “You have done a wonderful job in helping us get set back up again, and we very much appreciate it”.

The role of vice-chairperson was given to Ann Knight, another previous community council member.

Ms Knight also took minutes of the meeting as the council failed to appoint a secretary. It will do so at a later date.

Martyn Jacques was appointed as treasurer.

The other members are previous treasurer Jamie Batten, William Fletcher, Helen Graham, Kay Marie Hughes, Fiona Mackie, David Richardson and Lee-Ann Smith.

Members of the council will be expected to get involved in organising community events such as the annual Burnfoot Carnival.

which is held during the summer.