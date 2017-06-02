Colour bussing will be broadcast live

Teries can catch all the action of next week’s Common Bussing via superfast broadband - courtesy of a town firm.

Emtelle is supporting Hawick Common Riding Committee by supplying high quality fibre optic cable between Hawick Town Hall and the Heart of Hawick, for live Colour Bussing streaming.

The Colour Bussing as we know it, takes place next Thursday evening of the Common Riding Week, when the Cornets Lass “busses” the flag in front of a hall filled with excited Teries.

This ever-popular event doesn’t only attract viewers to the hall itself; in recent years, since the Common Riding 500th year celebration, the Colour Bussing was streamed live direct from the Town Hall and the Heart of Hawick.

Due to the popularity of this recent add on to the Colour Bussing, the Common Riding Committee required an improved, high speed, reliable connection between the two venues in order to continue this live streamed event.

Emtelle, a leading manufacturer of fibre optic cable and ducted solutions, with its headquarters in Hawick, was more than happy to help support its hometown’s local traditional festival by supplying the highly-regarded products the company currently supplies to all over the world.

Colin Kirkpatrick, UK and international business development from Emtelle, said: “Emtelle are now one of the largest employers in Hawick and in the past few years we have erected a tent up the Mair as a thank you to the Emtelle manufacturing teams and staff, for all the great work done.

“When the opportunity was given for us to supply some of our Hawick manufactured fibre products to the Common Riding Committee so the Colour Bussing could be viewed by more people, we jumped at the chance.

“Emtelle have been manufacturing at our Jedburgh and Hawick plants for a combined period of 60 years. Being part of such a great Borders Community means that we shall always try to assist locally where we can, especially when it comes to supplying fibre optic cable and ducting solutions.”