Charity reaches halfway mark in bid to create hub in Hawick

Work on setting up a new charitable community hub in Hawick has now reached the halfway mark.

The development of the Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland complex at the former Store Twenty One premises in High Street is well advanced and just weeks away from completion.

Its official opening date will be on Friday, July 21.

The premises will incorporate not just a charity shop selling clothes and other goods but will also house a mini-library, community meeting room and provide access to free wi-fi.

To help get that multi-faceted initiative up and running, an appeal has been issued to townsfolk to get involved by signing up to become shop volunteers.

Carole Edmonds, the charity’s regional retail manager, said: “We are halfway there, and with each step closer the team are getting more excited.

“We have our new shop manager and assistant shop manager busy helping get the shop ready for opening day.

“We are all buzzing about opening our first-ever community hub shop in a town that has such a huge sense of community.

“As well as the discount shop, we will have a community corner within the book section of the shop, where we are hoping people will take advantage of the free hot drinks, wi-fi and comfy chairs while looking through the books.

“On the ground floor, there is also a community meeting space that will hold around 15 people, so if you know of any local groups looking for space, get in touch with the staff in the shop to discuss further.”

The shop will offer an extensive collection of clothes along with the charity’s best-selling range of Scottish-themed greeting cards and diaries.

Carole added: “It’s a really exciting time to join our volunteer team as we grow and develop within Hawick and support one another as we all settle into our new roles.

“If you’re a fashionista, bring your passion for fashion to the shop floor and help us sort and display our stylish donations.

“If fashion’s not your forte, maybe you’re a self-confessed bookworm whose love of books could sort and sell our library of great reads.

“Whatever your passion, we have a wide range of volunteering opportunities available in store for you.

“Not only can your time make a real difference to people living in your local community, it can also be good for your own health.

“Volunteering can help to beat stress and keeping physically and mentally active can often improve your own state of mind, so volunteer with us to gain new skills, build friendships, broaden your experiences and open up the door to new possibilities.”

For more information on volunteering, call Carole on 07711 559356.