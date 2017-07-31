Charity defies burglars to open new community hub

An innovative charity community hub has overcome the setback of having been burgled just weeks ago to open its doors in Hawick High Street.

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP Rachael Hamilton, Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP John Lamont, deputy lord-lieutenant John Scott and members of Hawick and District Stroke Group were on hand last Friday to welcome the arrival of the Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS) community hub in Store Twenty One’s old premises.

The hub is a new venture for the charity, offering not just a fundraising shop aimed at bolstering its coffers but also a space for training and support.

Jay Hogarty, its retail director, said: “The community hub combines retail space with additional areas which the community can use to either participate in activities, education or training or to simply meet up socially for a coffee.

“We have a small seated area with access to tea and coffee facilities, a small private advice-line room and a large open-plan space upstairs which can be used flexibly for a wide range of activities.

“As a charity which supports those who live with physical disabilities, we hope to provide accessible facilities within most areas, including access to toilets.”

During the opening, CHSS nurses took blood pressures and staff gave a taster stroke experience workshop.

Sop manager Jayne Morris added: “We have had tremendous support and interest from townsfolk already, and we are delighted to be working with the community to make our first community hub a huge success.

“This is such a large store, and we are looking for people to join our friendly team as we grow and develop and support one another as we all settle into our new roles.

“Volunteering is always in style, and you can become part of a lively team in the store, with plenty of customers to chat to, stock to organise and windows to dress.

“We have a wide range of volunteering opportunities available in for you.

“Not only can your time make a real difference to people living in your local community, but it can also be good for your own health, so volunteer with us to gain new skills, build friendships, broaden your experiences and open up the door to new possibilities.”

For more information on volunteering opportunities in store, pop into the shop at 61 High Street and speak to Jayne.