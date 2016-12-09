Changes ahead for Hawick parking bays

A proposed rethink on disabled parking bay provision in and around Hawick is set to see new ones provided and some old ones removed.

Next week, members of Scottish Borders Council’s Teviot and Liddesdale area forum will be asked to consider approving the provision of additional bays throughout the town and the removal of several other bays that transport officers consider to be surplus to requirements.

The amendments to a2015 disabled persons parking places order come after the council carried out an update of its current provision.

Under the latest proposals, there would be 38 disabled parking bays provided in the town, with nine existing bays recommended for removal.

A report to the forum by Dave Girdler, the council’s chief roads officer, says: “The Disabled Persons Parking Act (Scotland) came into effect on October 1, 2009, to provide advisory on-street parking places for disabled persons.

“Under the council’s scheme of administration, area forums approve the making of temporary, permanent or experimental orders for the regulation of traffic.

“The proposed traffic regulation order covers the whole of the Scottish Borders area, and this area forum is asked only to approve bays within its area.

“Since the traffic regulation order was prepared and advertised, a number of disabled bays are not now required and have been brought to our attention for removal.

“This could have been for a number of reasons, such as death, moving house or failure to renew a blue badge.”

Members will be informed that bays in line to be removed in Hawick include ones in Hillend Drive, Galalaw Road, Silverbuthall Road, Eildon Road, Kenilworth Avenue, Wellfield Road and Crumhaugh Road.

Additionally, a parking bay in Westgate at Denholm is set to be scrapped.

The report adds: “The risk of not proceeding with the recommendation is that the bays would not be enforceable.”

The cost of advertising the proposed changes is estimated at £3,000.

The area forum is to meet at Hawick Town Hall from 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Also on the agenda are reports from Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions and raise issues not on the agenda.