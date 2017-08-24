CCTV bid to tackle litter problems

In a bid to tackle ongoing litter issues in the Common Haugh, council officers are assessing the viability of extending CCTV there.

Hawick and Denholm councillor, Stuart Marshall, carried out a site visit this week after the problem was raised at this month’s Teviot and Liddesdale Area Locality Committee meeting.

Jack Yallop, chairman of the Hawick Welcome Hosts, said: “An issue we’ve been having in the Common Haugh is with boy-racers who have been coming along and are basically getting away with murder.

“They’re eating their supper and throwing their pizza boxes down and there’s paper everywhere.

“On two occasions this summer helper caravaners have walked across, lifted the litter up and put it in the bin, and I’ve picked up numerous pizza boxes.”

Stuart Marshall, councillor for Hawick and Denholm responded: “We’ve got good quality CCTV at one end of the Common Haugh, maybe it’s time now to try and explore getting another one at the other end and then we can get some evidence.”

He carried out a site visit this week with Scottish Borders Council officers to assess whether or not CCTV could be extended there.

He told the Hawick News: “The purpose of me arranging a site visit to the Common Haugh car park with Scottish Borders Council officials was to see how feasible it is to extend the CCTV coverage in this location.

“The issue of youths congregating in their vehicles at night time and at weekends, allegations of an increase in litter, and one or two irresponsible youths using the area as a skid pan, only reinforces the argument to beef up security.

“Our town prides itself in offering 400 free car parking spaces in the Haugh and many camper vans now enjoy an overnight stay, so the time is right to explore increasing security.

“Hawick Welcome Hosts have also raised this matter during last week’s meeting of the locality committee, and they are without doubt an outstanding group of volunteers who, during the summer months, welcome tourists and provide excellent feedback to the councillors.

“At the very least, I feel we should be listening to their concerns.”

Carol Wood advised reporting any incidents to the police.

Watson McAteer, chairman of Scottish Borders Council’s Police, Fire and Rescue and Safer Communities Board, said: “The reality is here that, to the last administration, and I’m not suggesting that this one would do anything differently, CCTV is dead in the water.”