Cash stolen as burglars target Hawick nursery

A nursery in Hawick was burgled at the weekend.

Wiggly Worms Children’s Day Nursery, in Mansfield Road, was broken into between 5.30pm on Friday, April 21, and 7.15am today, April 24.

Damage was caused to two doors by the burglars and a small quantity of cash, said to be a two-figure sum, was stolen.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the break-in to come forward.

Constable Ryan Anderson, of Hawick police station, said: “As part of our ongoing inquiries, we are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the nursery between Friday evening and Monday morning.

“If you believe you have information relevant to this investigation, please contact us immediately.

“Anyone who can help us identify the culprits is also asked to get in touch.”

Potential witnesses can contact Police Scotland on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A spokesperson for the nursery added: “This morning, we were saddened to discover that the nursery had been broken into via the back door and glass on an internal door smashed.

“No other damage was caused, and nothing was taken other than a very small amount of change.

“We would like to reassure all of our families that we are operating as normal and we are assisting the police in their investigations.”

“If anyone has any information, we would urge you to contact the police as soon as possible.”