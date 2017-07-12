Can you spare five hours a week to help out those who have kept us safe?

Organisers of the Borders branch of Britain’s oldest military charities are in need of help.

SSAFA – Soldiers Sailors Airmen’s Families Association – has been operating for over 130 years.

But the regional secretary, Deborah Stokes, is about to retire and it needs a replacement.

Branch chairman Adrian Lucas told us: “The role is very rewarding, but is not remunerated other than expenses.

“SSAFA is a wonderful organisation that does so much for those who have served us.

“We believe that those who have served their country should get the best possible support when they need it.”

Today nearly five million people living in the United Kingdom are estimated to have served in the Armed Forces at some point in their lives.

Every year, around 20,000 servicemen and women leave the armed forces and return to civilian life.

And that’s where the support of the SSAFA begins.

The charity operates across the UK, Ireland and in other parts of the world. But it achieves its mission by operating in localised county-wide branches.

It is estimated that the secretarial role will involve around five hours of voluntary work each week from home.

And any interested parties must have some computer and administrative skills.

Mr Lucas added: “Competent computer skills are a necessary requirement, along with administrative skills.

“A military connection is desirable, but by no means essential.

“The executive team meet four times per year, for around two hours, usually in Galashiels, and an AGM takes place in April of each year.”

Full training and any IT requirements to fulfil the role will be provided.

For more information contact branch chairman Adrian Lucas on 01721 720001, 07775 954034 or adrian_lucas999@yahoo.co.uk

Alternatively contact the current secretary, Deborah Stokes, 01361 883696 or 01361 883335.

Further information on SSAFA is available from www.ssafa.org.uk