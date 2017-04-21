Turnbull and Scott look to the future with new chairman

A Hawick company with a proud 80-year history has a new chairman of the board.

David Sigsworth has taken up the role at Turnbull and Scott, the heat transfer specialist engineering firm based in Burnfoot Road.

Mr Sigsworth spent eight years as chairman of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and prior to that his career spanned 43 years in the utility sector up to 2005.

He also held several positions on the board of Scottish and Southern Energy plc (SSE) and was commercial director of Scottish Hydro Electric plc.

Whilst serving as generation director he held responsibility for all of SSE’s environmental issues and managed one of the largest and most diverse generation fleets in the UK with over 10,000 MW of plant.

He was also responsible for a £1 billion programme of investments in renewable generation techniques.

Peter Murphy, Turnbull and Scott’s managing director, said: “We are delighted to have secured David and look forward to benefiting from the extensive knowledge and wisdom he has gained through his many years experience.”

Mr Sigsworth said: “Turnbull and Scott have a reputation for quality engineering and thought leadership in heat exchanger design. I look forward to working with them to take advantage of the industry’s current need to decarbonise and improve the energy efficiency of heat transfer systems.”

Turnbull and Scott has more than 80 years experience in the design, manufacture and installation of commercial heating systems and industrial process equipment, including heat exchangers, boiler installations and steam supply systems across nuclear, oil and gas, distilling and industrial construction projects. Mr Sigsworth is a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and an honorary professor at the University of Dundee. He is also vice-president of the Association for Decentralised Energy, and a trustee to the think tank Sustainability First.