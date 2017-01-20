Stretch of Mansfield Road to be closed

Hawick town centre will be hit by another road closure next month for further resurfacing works to take place.

A short section of Mansfield Road will be closed for three days to allow for follow up resurfacing works by Scottish Borders Council.

The short stretch of road affected runs from the roundabout at Dovemount, past Teviotdale Leisure Centre down to the entrance to Waverley Walk. It will be shut from Wednesday, February 1, until Friday, February 4, from 9am to 4pm each day

Diversions will be in place both directions via the A7, Burnfoot Road, Hamilton Road and Mansfield Road.