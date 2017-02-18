Shock for Hawick as popular coffee house closes

Hawick town centre has suffered another in a long-running succession of blows after the closure of one of its longest-established businesses.

The doors closed at the award-winning Turnbull’s delicatessen and coffee house in Oliver Place this week.

That news was greeted with shock and surprise by customers of the popular outlet, established in 1855, particularly as the premises was always busy and well supported by town shoppers.

And in a double blow to the region, the venue’s sister outlet in Galashiels has also shut up shop.

No one from the business was available for comment today, but the news was greeted with consternation on various social media sites.

Joe Carmichael wrote: “This cannot be a financial thing, surely. You struggled to get a seat in the place most of the time.

“The staff are lovely, and the food and atmosphere were top notch.

“For once you certainly can’t say it wasn’t lacking support.

“I wish the staff who made it click speedy transitions into new employment, or hopefully they can open it up themselves with their own identity.”

Sandra Elliot responded: “It always seemed so busy, and sometimes we couldn’t get a seat on a Friday morning because it was so full.

“It’s a huge loss – yet another one – to the town.”

Shane Kelly added: “Another empty shop on the high street?

“The council need to do something to seriously help.

“There’s nothing to shop for on the high street now. It’s a disgrace.”

Hawick and Denholm councillor Watson McAteer said: “I’m shocked and surprised at the closure of such a popular venue, run by a well-known and respected family in the town.

“I’d hope we could provide some business support, if it’s not too late.

“The problem we have is that we’re a wee bit in the dark about the reasons for the closure.”

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Davie Paterson was also surprised to see Turnbull’s go.

He said: “It’s a real shame. It was a nice place to relax and enjoy a coffee.

“I haven’t been in the Gala shop, but the Hawick cafe was always really busy.”

Turnbull’s is the second coffee shop in Hawick to shut in a matter of weeks following the closure of the New Howegate last month, with the loss of three jobs.