See country’s best at Royal Highland Show

Scotland’s most vibrant celebration of farming, food and rural life - the Royal Highland Show - gets underway at the Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh, on Thursday (June 22).

The four-day event is an unmissable spectacle that last year welcomed a record 189,000 visitors and generated £47m for the Scottish economy.

Over 6,000 farmyard animals, the largest showcase of Scotland’s finest food and drink and four days of equestrian excellence attracting the country’s most accomplished riders, are just a few of the many attractions on offer.

Voted ‘a great day out’ by 68% of visitors, the Royal Highland Show is where rural skills are brought to life and visitors soak up the sights and sounds of the countryside.

With children 15 and under visiting for free, the Royal Highland Show, is where 30,000 young people are welcomed with a dedicated programme of activities designed to stimulate and educate. Run by the Royal Highland Education Trust the RHET Discovery Centre is a must-visit for families.

The Show is also a valuable opportunity where farmers and producers meet consumers to gain valuable feedback. It all takes place in Scotland’s Larder Live where tasting is encouraged and new favourites discovered. In the cookery theatre, Scotland’s chefs demonstrate how unforgettable meals can be created using quality ingredients … and a little imagination.

For those who believe no day out is complete without retail therapy, the Show will not disappoint. From fashion to home wear, jewellery to furniture, pet accessories to arts and crafting … it simply is a shopper’s paradise.

The 2017 Show also sees the continuation of the Royal Highland Show Food Charter launched in 2014. Working alongside on-site caterers, the Show has devised a strict food charter that all food-to-go outlets must adhere to. The charter requires that only ingredients that have been locally produced and ethically sourced be served at the Show. This ensures that quality is high and Scottish farmers and growers are supported, wherever possible.

The Highland’s big attraction is without doubt the high-quality livestock - with more than 5,000 of the finest cattle, sheep, goats and horses, not to mention poultry, heading for the showground. With generations of careful breeding, years of expert husbandry and months of meticulous preparation, the animals are world class and represent the finest in stockmen’s skills - a win at the Highland has been proven to increase demand and the value of the award-winning stock.

With the Clydesdale the featured native breed for this year’s Royal Highland Show advertising campaign, the gentle giants are always a focal point.

The Royal Highland Show, the best of farming, food and rural life takes place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh, from Thursday, June 22, to Sunday, June 25.