NFU Mutual boost to air ambulance funds

Staff at leading rural insurer NFU Mutual have raised much-needed cash to help Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance save and improve lives.

A total of 150 staff across 33 NFU Mutual offices in Scotland contacted more than 1,000 existing and potential new clients to renew their insurance over a dedicated week last year.

In this initiative, called Donate a Date, each office donated £1 to the charity for each renewal made during this time and NFU Mutual then matched the donations, raising a total of £2,352.

Chief executive David Craig from Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance said: “We rely 100% on donations from our supporters to run our life-saving service and every penny makes a difference.

“Since our launch in 2013, we have responded to more than 1,300 time-critical emergencies across Scotland from our base at Perth Airport.

“This is a fantastic contribution from NFU Mutual which is appreciated by all of us.”

Martin Malone, NFU Mutual’s regional manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “As the leading insurer for the rural community within the UK, we have gained a deep understanding of the needs of those living in the countryside.

“We’re proud to support Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, which provides a vital service across the country and can reach some of the most remote areas in less than 30 minutes.

“This is a great example of our staff making a positive difference to our communities.”

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance is based at Perth Airport, well positioned geographically to reach 90% of Scotland’s population within 25 minutes. They fly to time-critical emergencies across Scotland and rely 100% on donations from supporters to ensure they are there when needed.