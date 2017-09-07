Leisure centre to get £260,000 revamp

The Borders’ only flume looks set to reopen early next year after plans to revamp Hawick’s Teviot Leisure Centre were given the go-ahead.

Having closing nine years ago due to operational costs, the reopening of the flume will be one aspect of a £263,000 redevelopment project, also seeing the creation of a new reception area, the development of an exercise studio and upgrades to the cafe.

Ewan Jackson, Live Borders chief executive, said: “We are delighted to announce that a project to refurbish the Teviotdale Leisure Centre has now been agreed.

“The centre will provide a fantastic day out for all the family with the re-opened flume, a large soft play, some smaller play features in the pool, the upgraded café area and a welcoming reception area.

“The people of Hawick have long been seeking the re-opening of the flume and this will be a fantastic asset to bring back to the town.

“We’ve worked with a range of specialists and consultants to make sure we overcome the issues that forced the flume’s closure in 2008.”

Timings for the works are currently being planned and works are expected to begin at the end of this year.

Stuart Marshall, councillor for Hawick and Denholm, told Hawick News: “I am delighted that our leisure centre has been earmarked for considerable investment.

“It was not too long ago that this flagship facility In the town was on the radar for major cuts or worse. Thankfully all of that is behind us and it’s just fantastic to see this building which is 35years old receive in a boost In this way,

“This icing on the cake will I’m sure be the return of the much loved flume, I’m sure this news will be welcomed by both townsfolk and visitors alike.”

Live Borders, the trust managing Teviotdale Leisure Centre, received board approval for the project.